New Ownership Brings Changes To Endwell Greens

A change in ownership isn't the only difference at Endwell Greens. The golf club has undergone some renovations including landscaping and updated bar and reception areas. Next on the list is re-paving the parking lot and continuing to improve the course.

Renovations to Endwell Greens include landscaping and an updated reception and bar area. pic.twitter.com/3fs0pDatST — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) April 11, 2017

"The trimming of trees, we've knocked down over 40 trees so far. We're trying to make the course more playable," says Joe Mars, Director of Golf Operations, "We're going to get rid of most of the fescue on the course, the high grass."

Jeff and Dana Pilarcek purchased the golf club and its 180 acres back in February.

"It just needed a little face-lift and we started off small and ended up really just revamping the entire thing," says Dana Pilarcek.

Mars says the venue has already booked events for this season and offers space for weddings, reunions, and other gatherings. Coming off of last weekend's Shelter Slam which featured over 25 bands, Endwell Greens plans on holding more concerts as well.