Police Seize Drugs And Counterfeit Money

New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, Uniform Troopers from Troop C and the Broome County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 24 Dennison Avenue, Apartment #2 in the City of Binghamton.

Officers located and seized $2,834.00 in US currency, cocaine, marihuana, digital scales, materials used to package narcotics and a counterfeit $20.00 bill. The occupant of the residence, Shupin N. Cooper age 37, was arrested by members of CNET for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree (C - Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th Degree (A - Misdemeanor), Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree (A - Misdemeanor) and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana (Violation).

Cooper was arraigned in the City of Binghamton Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bai