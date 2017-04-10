Rufo's bat lifts Bearcats past Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Junior shortstop Paul Rufo tied a career high with five RBI and freshman Jake Miller pitched five innings of one-hit ball to pace Binghamton baseball (13-6) to a 6-3 win over Big Ten member Penn State (11-20) Monday night at Medlar Field. The Bearcats began a busy road week of five-games-in-six-days and won for the 13th time in the last 16 games.



Rufo got things going in the top of the third inning. With one out, freshman catcher TJ Wegmann walked and senior left fielder Darian Herncane singled. With two outs, Rufo sent a deep ball to the base of the wall in left center, scoring Wegmann and Herncane and staking BU to a 2-0 lead.



In the fourth inning, junior DH Jason Agresti blasted a 1-1 pitch over the wall in center for a solo home run (his second of the season) and a 3-0 Bearcats' cushion.



Binghamton added two more runs in the fifth - again courtesy of Rufo. Wegmann singled and Herncane drew a walk. Junior center fielder CJ Krowiak beat out bunt to load the bases and Rufo followed with a two-run single through the left side to make it 5-0.



Meanwhile, freshman pitcher Jake Miller (W, 2-0) was stellar, going 5.0 innings of one-hit, shutout ball. He struck out four and lowered his season ERA to 0.84 in four appearances.



Penn State rallied for three runs against BU's bullpen in the seventh. The hosts used three hits, two hit-batters and a walk to tighten the score.



But BU notched an insurance run in the ninth inning. Krowiak hit a two-out single and stole second. Rufo then plated him with an RBI double to complete the scoring. Junior closer Dylan Stock pitched a perfect ninth to lock down his second save of the season. Stock struck out two.



Rufo went 3-for-5 and Krowiak and senior right fielder Eddie Posavec had two hits apiece.



Binghamton next plays at Cornell on Wednesday.



NOTES

Rufo now has a team-high 19 RBI in 18 games this spring ... Binghamton's pitching ERA is 3.38 ... the win was BU's first in three head-to-head matchups against Penn State.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)