Monday's High School Roundup

Scores and Highlights from Monday's High School Sports schedule:

Girls Lacrosse:
Maine-Endwell 15 - Seton 13
Union-Endicott 18 - Binghamton 8

Softball:
Susquehanna Valley 13 - Seton 1
Vestal 5 - Binghamton 3 (9 inn)