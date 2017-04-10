  • Home

Jury Selected in the Nicholas Chappell Murder Trial

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

A jury has been selected in the Nicholas Chappell murder case. 27 year old Nicholas Chappell is facing four felony charges including murder and attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm. Chappell is accused of shooting 23 year old David Sanborn to death during a fight at 1 Mozart Street last August.