Jews Around World Celebrate Passover

The 8 day festival of Passover begins Monday night at sundown and ends the evening of the 18th. It commemorates the freedom of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Those of the Jewish faith observe the week long festival with a number of important rituals including eating matzah which is unleavened bread and maror which are bitter herbs and retelling the story of Exodus.