Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways commemorate 100 years of women's suffrage

The Broome-Tioga Suffrage Anniversary Committee welcomed local Girl Scouts to celebrate 100 years of women's suffrage in New York State.

More than 40 Girl Scouts, NYPENN Pathways CEO Julie Dale and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo were at the event.

Lupardo spoke on the significance of women's suffrage and several Girl Scouts spoke on why their role is so much more than selling amazing cookies!

"We worked at the Humane Society and helped take care of the animals and do laundry and stuff like that. We also do food drives sometimes, said Girl Scout, Kathryn White."

"The Girl Scouts are women who are of courage, strength and character and we're all about creating this movement and continuing forward. We think that right now is almost as important as it was 100 years ago for Girl Scouts to have strength and courage, so we are here to promote it, said CEO Julie Dale."

During the event, a new patch for women's suffrage was unveiled where the Girl Scouts will have a chance to begin completing the tasks needed to earn the new patch.