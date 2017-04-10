Windsor School District to vote on $14.1 Million Capital Project

Voters in the Windsor School District will be voting on the $14.1 million Capital Project Tuesday. If approved the district will be ready to make some improvements for the students, faculty, and the community.

The proposed project touches on each of the five schools in the Windsor School District. The project looks at safety upgrades, new playgrounds for the elementary schools, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) room, a multipurpose artificial turf athletic field, and a media recording studio.

"This project in particular is in response to a lot of feedback from members of our community, and members of our staff,” said the Superintendent of Windsor School District, Jason Andrews.

Andrews said the voters do not need to worry about an increase in taxes. In this project 81% of the money would come in the form of state aid, the rest would be out of the fund balance and capital reserve. The purpose of a capital reserve - which will be on the ballots Tuesday, is so that the board can set aside money for projects like this. Projects in the past have been financed and completed due to the funds saved up from the local share. If authorized from voting, for the next 10 years the board will have a new capital reserve account to replace the one set to expire this fall.

Andrews also said that the district is always working on projects, but the last major upgrade was in 2013. That project included new science labs in the high schools, a new playground, electrical upgrades, and technology upgrades.

The multi purpose turf field is one of the projects that most people seem to be excited about.

“I’m personally really excited for the new artificial turf field, and the steam rooms downstairs, the technology suite, it's pretty outdated so I’m excited for that,” said Senior Julie Nemcek and Student Body President.

The new proposed field would require less maintenance, and could be used more often than the current grass field.

“I think this is an exciting opportunity for the students and the community of Windsor and Kirkwood areas,” said Andrews. He also said there are great opportunities for the students to be successful and enhance in programs.

Voting will take place Tuesday at Windsor High School, C.R. Weeks Elementary, and Floyd Bell Elementary from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.