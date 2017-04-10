Schumer Pushes for Legislation to Save Rural Hospital Funding

UHS Chenango Memorial officials say the hospital would have to make cuts if Congress doesn’t extend two Medicare payment programs. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D) was in Norwich on Monday, calling for a bill that would save federal funding for Chenango County’s only hospital, along with other rural health care facilities statewide.

"I'm here today to announce something called the Rural Hospital Access Act of 2017," said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer inside of the Norwich hospital Monday morning.

Schumer is co-sponsoring the bipartisan legislation that would extend the Low-Volume and Medicare Dependent Hospital Programs for rural hospitals -- including UHS Chenango.

"What those two programs are about, is basically for rural hospitals who have more than 60 percent of our patients that are covered by Medicare, that we qualify for some enhanced rates to cover services to those Medicare patients, that recognize that we have fixed costs," said Dr. Drake Lamen, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital.

"This program makes it possible for us to provide the type of care that we want to provide to folks who are recipients of Medicare, and it recognizes that our volume is lower than it might take for us to cover the costs of that care," Lamen added.

"There's always been a strain on rural hospitals, but they're just as important as any other hospital," said Schumer.

In 2015, Schumer backed legislation that extended the programs for two-and-a-half years. Now, he wants the funding to be permanent.

"I'm here to say not only to Chenango Memorial, but to all of the rural hospitals in New York State, I will do everything I can to preserve these programs which allow you to continue the wonderful health care you give," said Schumer.

According to UHS Chenango representatives, 76 percent of the hospital’s inpatients were insured by Medicare or Medicaid in 2015. They say losing funding aimed at rural hospitals could directly affect services, patients and hospital workers.

"Our bottom line is around $1 million a year. If these two programs together bring in $1.8 million going forward, then if we clearly just subtract those two numbers, we're in the hole by almost a million dollars," said Lamen.

Officials say not having the programs could add up to a nearly $21 million funding loss over the span of the next ten years.

"Our biggest costs relate to salary and benefits. So if we were to cut anything, it would affect employees," said Lamen.

"This is the difference between hiring people and firing. This is the difference between getting that new machine that can save lives and not being able to afford it. It's the quality of health care and what is more important?" said Schumer.

"The Rural Hospital Access Act of 2017 will ensure that health care organizations like us have adequate resources to provide critical, cost effective health care for all community members, especially senior citizens who are the fastest growing segment of the population," said Lamen.

The programs are set to expire at midnight on October 1st, if legislation is not passed.

According to UHS officials, Chenango Memorial has been designated as a Medicare Dependent Hospital since 2009 -- and about 48 percent of the hospital's reimbursements come from Medicare and Medicaid.

To see more on Schumer's announcement of the legislation, click here.