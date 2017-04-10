BHS Grad Jodi Ramil reportedly transferring to Binghamton

Two years at Georgetown is apparently enough for Binghamton High School Grad Jodi-Marie Ramil. The 6'2" center is reportedly leaving the Hoyas to come back home and play for Linda Cimino and the Binghamton University Bearcats.

Bret McCormick of ASGR Basketball first reported the news on Twitter on Monday.

Jodi Ramil 6-2 C has transferred from Georgetown to HC Linda Cimino Binghamton University. Originally from Binghamton NY. — Bret McCormick (@ASGR1995) April 10, 2017

Fox 40 reached out to the Binghamton University Athletic Department for confirmation or comment and was told, as per NCAA rules, a spokesperson for the school said that they are not permitted to discuss any student not currently enrolled at the school. Seeing as how the school year is still a month or so away from being over, it could be that long or longer until we know for sure if the eldest Ramil is headed home.

In two seasons at Georgetown, Ramil has had limited time on the court. She's averaging 7.7 minutes per game in 24 games played, 0.9 points and 1.21 rebounds per game. Of her 32 career points, only six were scored this season, as her playing time decreased from 20 games to 14 games and 160 minutes (8.0 per game) to 102 minutes (7.3 per game).

Ramil's younger sister Olivia is also enrolled at Georgetown, having just wrapped up her freshman year, with Annie still enrolled as a junior at Binghamton High School.