What's In (and not in) the New York Budget

Governor Cuomo Monday announced the passage of New York's $153 billion budget.

The 2018 budget increases spending by two percent and includes free college tuition, raising the age of criminal charges to 18, more money for public schools and approving ride-sharing for upstate New York.

The deal reached by lawmakers in Albany Friday night contains nearly everything Cuomo wanted, including his landmark Excelsior Scholarship Fund program that makes free college tuition a reality for some 940,000 families.

The initiative will be phased in over three years. Beginning this fall, full-time students whose families earns $100,000 or less are eligible for the program, which provides free tuition to two-and-four-year state universities and colleges. In 2018, the threshold increases to $110,000 and reaches $125,000 in 2019.

The final version requires students average 30 credits per year, maintain a passing grade point average, graduate on time and live and work in-state for the same number of years they received the Excelsior scholarship.

Lawmakers also increased school aid by $1.1 billion, increasing the total amount to $25.8 billion, or 4.4 percent.

Other Budget Highlights:

- Raise the age of criminal responsibility to 18, another Cuomo initiative, and bringing an end to the law allowing 16-and-17-year-olds to be charged as adults.

- $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act includes projects to upgrade and improve water and wastewater treatment plants, mandatory testing in small municipalities (population less than 10,000), protecting water at its source.

- Approve ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft in upstate New York.

- Directs counties to find ways to eliminate duplicate service in local towns and villages.

- $750 million for the seventh round of Regional Economic Development Council projects.

Absent from the budget is any ethics reform, despite calls for more oversight of Cuomo-run programs including those to grow the upstate economy. New York's budget deadline was April 1st, making it nine days late.