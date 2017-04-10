Ukrainian Easter Eggs: A Colorful Tradition

Ukrainian Easter egg decorating is an art passed down through generations. Originating over 2,000 years ago, the tradition of pysanky egg design is still alive in the Southern Tier.

"Every egg is different," says Christine Litwak, "That's really the beauty of it."

Litwak has been decorating eggs for over 40 years. Each egg's intricate designs are hand drawn with hot wax. Litwak places the metal tip of a tool called a kitska into a candle flame and then dips it into beeswax.

"In order for it to melt, you stick it in the flame, and then you dip it in the beeswax," says Litwak, "You have to be careful that it doesn't blob."

The wax rejects the dye, so whatever color is underneath will remain that color, even after the egg is dipped in other dyes.

"So every line that you have waxed will stay covered," says Litwak.

The egg is dipped in the dyes from lightest to darkest. After pulling the egg out of the darkest color, it's time to remove the wax. Litwak uses the candle flame to melt the wax lines off the egg, revealing the bright colors underneath.

"The secret to this is to not put it in the top or stick it in the flame," says Litwak, "You kind of go in the side. and keep it moving."

The colors and the symbols have meanings rooted in Ukrainian folklore. Litwak says yellow represents the sun, while orange signifies strength. Pine needles symbolize health and legend says dots and circles represent the tears of Jesus' mother Mary.

"When Jesus was on the cross his mother wept and cried, and as the tears rolled down her eyes, they dropped little droplets on the pysanky," says Litwak.

Litwak says each egg is like a prayer, made with love and care.