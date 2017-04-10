Investigators: Fatal Triangle Fire Was Cooking Related

Broome County fire investigators say the cause of a weekend house fire in the town of Triangle that claimed the life of one of its homeowners was cooking related.

Fire investigators Monday tell Fox 40 News they believe fire started in the kitchen.

59-year-old Mark Maslar died at Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse where he was being treated for severe burns. Firefighters say they were able to pull Maslar and a second resident out of the Kemak Road home after arriving on the scene on at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Maslar was first taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital but later airlifted to the burn unit in Syracuse. The second resident was not injured.