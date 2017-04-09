Softball Splits Double Header With Colgate

Binghamton (10-17) split a non-conference softball doubleheader against Colgate (8-20) on Sunday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Bearcats won the first game 4-2 but their late rally fell short in the finale, 10-8.



Freshman pitcher Rozlyn Price got the complete-game win in the opener, scattering two runs on five hits and striking out three batters. The Raiders, however, clubbed a pair of home runs and pounded out 16 hits in the second game.



Junior first baseman Jillian Bovitt hit a team-best .600 for the day (3-for-5) while junior outfielder Jessica Rutherford and freshman catcher Sara Herskowitz each hit .500. Rutherford was 4-for-8 with two doubles and a pair of RBI, raising her season average to a team-best .427.



In the opener, Rutherford tied the game at 1-1 with a RBI single in the bottom of the third inning. One inning later, Binghamton scored two more runs as junior outfielder Gabby Bracchi drew a bases-loaded walk and Bovitt scored on a fielder's choice.



Freshman pinch runner Stephanie Ragusa made it 4-1 when she scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning.



Colgate got a run back when Jordan Miller led off the top of the seventh inning with a home run. Later in the frame, however, the Bearcats turned a double play to end the game.



Price improved to 4-8 with the win while Kyle Griswold took the loss, dropping her record to 3-6.



Binghamton looked to be in command of the second game when junior third baseman Kate Richard broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. It was her team-best seventh home run of the season. She continues to lead the America East with 32 RBI.



Colgate, however, blew the game open with five runs in the top of the fourth inning and two more runs an inning later to go up 9-4. Nicole Rounsaville had a two-run triple in the fourth inning and Tara Grennan homered to lead off the top of the fifth inning.



Hunt pulled the Bearcats to within 9-5 when she scored on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the fifth inning. Colgate answered right back when Holly Geranen homered to lead off the top of the sixth inning.



Down 10-5, Binghamton rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and one more in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the sixth inning, Hunt was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Rutherford scored on a sacrifice fly. Rutherford then doubled home the final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.



The Bearcats, however, left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning and the tying run at the plate when the game ended.



Jessica Hay pitched the first five innings to get the win, raising her record to 3-3. Sophomore pitcher Allison Pritchard, however, was tagged with the loss and is now 1-2 for the year.



Sophomore outfielder Carrie Maniccia went 3-for-7 (.429) while Richard finished the day 2-for-6 (.333). As a team, the Bearcats batted .367 for the doubleheader.



Price, who also pitched the final three innings of the second game, finished with an ERA of 2.10. She issued only one walk and one of the runs she allowed was unearned.



Rutherford, meanwhile, ended the afternoon with an on-base percentage of .556 (having also drawn a walk) and a slugging percentage of .750.



Binghamton hosts Albany in a conference doubleheader on Wednesday at 1 p.m.



NOTES: Rutherford now has 100 career runs, which ranks fifth all time in Binghamton program history. In addition, with 153 career hits, she ranks seventh all time … Richard now has 21 career home runs, which is sixth all time.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics