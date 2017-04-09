Rumble Ponies Fall to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats plated four runs in the first inning and defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 8-3, on Sunday afternoon at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Ponies starter Corey Oswalt struck out seven in his Double-A debut, but took the loss.

The Fisher Cats set the tone with an outburst in their first turn at the plate. Ryan McBroom put New Hampshire on the board with a two-run double into the left-field alley, and Emilio Guerrero tacked on with an RBI single to left.

Oswalt bounced back from his rocky opening frame and burned through the Fisher Cats lineup into the fourth. The righty retired eight of nine before Reese McGuire ended the stretch with a solo homer, kicking New Hampshire’s lead to five.

The advantage was more than enough for Francisco Rios. The Mexican righty kept the Ponies in check over five innings en route to his first win as a Fisher Cat. He scattered four singles and struck out two in his Double-A debut. Patrick Biondi’s run-producing fielder’s choice in the fifth was the only blemish on Rios’ tab.

New Hampshire tacked on three more runs against Ben Griset. Jonathan Diaz threaded a solo homer over the right-field wall in the sixth and Guerrero delivered a two-run single in the seventh.

Oswalt (0-1) suffered the loss in his first game as a Rumble Pony. The righty allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits over four innings. Rios (1-0) allowed one run on four hits over five innings to collect the win.

The Rumble Ponies (2-1) continue their season-opening road trip and start a three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Monday at 6:00 PM. RHP Casey Delgado makes his first start of the season against RHP Jacob Dahlstrand. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting a 5:45 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Matt Oberste collected his team-leading fourth RBI with a double in the eighth inning…Kevin Kaczmarski was activated prior to the game and went 1-for-4 in his Double-A debut…Patrick Biondi, St. Lucie’s leading base stealer in 2016, collected his first stolen base of the season.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies