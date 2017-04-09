Lourdes gets Creative for their Annual Basket Raffle

For the last 15 years Lourdes Hospital has been known for planning their “famous” basket raffle that benefits local community organizations.

They have 46 different baskets, with a variety of themes for people to purchase tickets for. Some of this year's themes include date night, tools, gardening, and grilling.

Renee Deprato the Event Organizer said that they raised $26,000 last year. She hopes to bring in a similar number this year to be able to give big donations to the local charities.

"We love to do things for the community and people really get into it and they have a little competition on who can make the biggest basket, who can raise the most money, it's fun," said Deprato.

Every year the different departments at Lourdes fill out a survey to help determine which charities to donate to. All of the proceeds from this year's event will be donated to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Geller Oncology Fund, RISE (formerly SOS shelter), CHOW, Danielle House, and Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier.

If you missed Sunday's event the baskets will be at the hospital Monday through Wednesday for people to purchase tickets.

More information about the baskets and times can be found on their website.