Animal Adventure Hosts Baby Animal Photos Day

Children were able to pet and take pictures with Animal Adventure’s new baby goats and their other new animals on Sunday at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

It was the Park's 5th annual Baby Animal Photos event, where each spring they bring baby chicks, ducks, and bunnies for children to play with. The kids even get an opportunity to get their picture taken with the Easter bunny.

"It continues to drive one of our messages of an interactive, educational animal park with that mission," said Jordan Patch, Animal Adventure Owner.

Hundreds of kids were in attendance to the popular event.

"We're set up today with hundreds of kids, maybe thousands of people that are interacting with these animals getting hands on developing that appreciation and getting a nice memory out of it as well," said Patch.

He also talked about how April is progressing. She was able to eat all of her food Saturday evening, her belly is bulging and showing movement.

"She's big, she's beautiful, she was outside today. Hopefully, that'll get some things moving," said Patch.

According to the Park, the Doctors reported major movement and bulging of April's belly. They said they saw what appeared to be a leg, joint or neck pushing against her left side.