Local CEO Puts Emphasis on Helping Others

The word Chobani is synonymous with Greek Yogurt, but for billionaire CEO and immigrant, Hamdi Ulukaya it means so much more.

Ulukaya moved to New York from Turkey in 1994 and eventually opened up a yogurt factory in New Berlin, New York. Since he began producing yogurt in 2005, he has focused on promoting local business and refugee workers.

According to the Chobani website, between the Chenango County factory and the one in Idaho Falls, the company hires 900 local farmers to supply their ingredients.

In addition to hiring locally, Ulukaya makes a point of giving people a new chance at life.

"If a refugee has a job, then they are no longer a refugee," said Ulukaya during a Vanity Fair Speech.

He recognizes that those who are poor have the odds stacked against them, so he launched a program called Chobani Shares, which gave around 2000 employees a share of the company's profits.

"It's hard to look at the world and not see that we can do more," said Ulukaya.

He also created the Tent Foundation, which uses creative and entrepreneurial approaches to end the global refugee crisis, according to the Foundation's website.

In addition, he has signed Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge, which means he has committed the majority of his personal wealth to charity.

"Tent recognizes the enormous and all too often overlooked potential of refugees to shape a brighter future for their families and communities," said Ulukaya.

Ulukaya received death threats in 2016 because of his dedication to helping refugees. Despite the threats, the CEO said he will never stop working for his cause.

"How we respond to this global humanitarian crisis of over 60 million people may well be one of the defining challenges of our generation," said Ulukaya.

CBS' 60 Minutes will profile Ulukaya on Sunday, April 9.