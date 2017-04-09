Triangle Man Dies From Burns

59-year-old Mark Masler of Triangle was pronounced dead by the New York State Police after suffering severe burns due to a building fire that occurred on Kemak Road on April 8 around 5:20 p.m.

When Officials arrived on the scene, they were able to pull the two occupants of the residence out of the fire. Masler was transported to Wilson memorial Hospital to be treated but eventually had to be taken to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse where he passed away. The other person did not suffer any injuries.

Fire Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.