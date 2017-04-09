Southern Tier Heart Walk Raises $245,000

Thousands of people attended the 2017 Southern Tier Heart Walk and raised $245,000 to fight heart disease and stroke.

Cardiac Killers

Heart Disease is the Nation's #1 cause of death

Stroke is the Nation's #5 cause of death

The more than 2000 people made Sunday's event the biggest for the AHA all year.

"This is the biggest event in the Southern Tier, everyone comes out to fight against heart disease," said Kristy Smorol, American Heart Association Communications Director.

In addition to walking for a healthy cause, people in attendance could get their blood pressure checked, learn to perform CPR and about heart rates and cardiac health.

Outside the venue was an emotional tribute to those who have been impacted by the disease.

"Those are hearts with the names of people who might have either passed away from heart disease or stroke or survivors. Those are always great because they are messages from people who have been impacted," said Smorol.

According to the American Heart Association:

27% Percent of people in CNY who have been told they have high blood pressure 21% Percent of people in CNY who smoke 28% Percent of adults who are overweight or obese 14% Percent of children who are overweight or obese 23% Percent reported they have had no physical activity in the last month

To learn more about the Southern Tier American Heart Association, visit their website.