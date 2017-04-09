SUNY Broome Electric Car Team Wins at Watkins Glen

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers Club (IEEE) at SUNY Broome won Best Innovative Design at the Toyota Green Grand Prix on Friday.

The competition, which promotes building and racing environmentally friendly vehicles, took place at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

"This event is huge for us. This is really a good way for us to put ourselves out there and to get more exposure for the event and for our program," said Mike DiGiacomo, IEEE Team Member (on February 22, 2017).

The team from Broome was led by Electrical Engineering Technology Assistant Professor Gary DiGiacomo, Mike's Father. They repurposed an old Maintenance department van. The modified vehicle was given a new lithium-ion battery after removing the old lead acid ones.

In addition, the IEEE Team added a 100-watt solar panel on the roof to power accessories, a custom digital display for the dash and new cameras to replace normal real view mirrors for added aerodynamics.

Many of the new parts for the vehicle came from local engineering companies and DiGiacomo said he was very thankful for their support.

"Without BAE and Gentherm we wouldn't have the monetary funds to get started on this project. They've also supported us in other ways with technical advice," said DiGiacomo.

The van will be on display at the SUNY Broome Open House on April 29.