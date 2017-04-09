One Dead in Homer Car Accident

One person was declared dead in a two-car accident on Route 81 North, just south of Homer around 2:36 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Cortland County Sheriff's said a 2008 Kia Optima was traveling north with four people in the car when the driver lost control and struck the guide rail on the right side of the highway. Officials said the car eventually came to rest in the road.

The four occupants of the Kia exited the vehicle when a 2015 Ford Mustang struck the disabled Kia. One of the four people from the Kia was hit and killed while standing outside of the car.

The other three individuals plus the driver of the Mustang were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and were not transported to the hospital.

Officials are not releasing the names of anyone involved until the next of kin is notified.

I-81 North was closed between exits 11 and 12 throughout the morning but was expected to reopen around noon on Sunday.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.