Binghamton Man Threatens Victim With a Knife

The Broome County Sheriff's arrested 33-year-old Glenn Chambers of Binghamton on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to North Louisa Street in the Town of Dickinson for a reported domestic dispute. Once on the scene, Officials determined Chambers broke into the back door of the home, stole property, assaulted a female victim and threatened her with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Police found Chambers a short distance away from the incident and then determined he violated an Order of Protection involving the victim.

He was taken to the Broome County Correctional Facility where he attempted to kick Deputies and Corrections Officers. He was arraigned in the Town of Chenango Court where he again attempted to assault Officers.

Chambers' Charges

Criminal Contempt (1st Degree)

Menacing (2nd Degree)

Assault (3rd Degree)

Criminal Mischief (4th Degree)

Petit Larceny

He is being held in the Broome County Correctional Facility without bail.