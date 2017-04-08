B-Sens Shutout By IceCaps

The Binghamton Senators gave up four goals in the third period in a 5-0 loss to the visiting St. John’s IceCaps on Saturday night.

Following a scoreless first period, Jacob de la Rose opened the scoring for the St. John’s IceCaps just 54 seconds in the middle frame. Zach Redmond sent a pass from the blue line to Chris Terry waiting in the right faceoff circle. Terry let a slap shot go into Marcus Hogberg’s pads that de la Rose managed to get loose and put home for his 13th goal of the year. Binghamton went into the final intermission trailing 1-0 and being outshot 18-13.

The IceCaps went onto score four goals over the final period of play to complete the game 5-0. Redmond struck first 1:45 into the frame on the power play after sending a shot from the blue line past a screened Hogberg for his fourth goal of the year. Terry and Charles Hudon picked up assists on the second goal of the night.

Newcomer Niki Petti scored his first professional goal at the 8:41 mark with help from Anthony Camara and Keegan Lowe. Camara skated up the right side of the ice and shot the puck, which rebounded to Petti on the left side and found a wide open net.

Bobby Farnham and Stefan Matteau scored goals over a 1:30 apart to bring the final score to 5-0 in favor of the visitors.

Zachary Fucale earned the win stopping 24 shots while Hogberg had 22 saves in the losing effort.



Courtesy: Binghamton Senators