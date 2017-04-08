Rumble Ponies Start New Era With Win

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies had to wait a couple of days until they could play their season opener, but when they finally did, they defeated New Hampshire 2-0 in a 7 inning double header.

Tyler Pill went five and one third innings, giving up seven hits but no runs. Patrick Biondi got the runs started for Binghamton when he hit a sacrifice bunt in the second inning.

Then in the fourth inning, Champ Stuart hit a grounder towards first base, which allowed L.J. Mazzilli to score from third making it 2-0.

That is all Binghamton would need, as Cory Burns closed out the game and got the save.

In game two of the evening, Mets prospect, P.J. Conlon got his first Double A start and was scoreless through four innings, but gave up a two run home run in the fifth.

However in the top of the fifth inning, Colton Plaia scored on a passed ball to put Binghamton up 1-0. That sparked Matt Oberste to hit a two run double, followed by Kevin Taylor's RBI single. The Rumble Ponies score seven runs in the inning.

The Rumble Ponies went onto win Saturday's second game 7-2 and will wrap up the series against New Hampshire Sunday at 1:35 pm.