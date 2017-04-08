BU Hosts Odyssey of the Mind State Finals

Binghamton University was the site of the 38th NYS Odyssey of the Mind Finals. The event took place all across campus including the University Union, Lecture hall, West Gym, C4, the Anderson Center and the Events Center.

Thousands of students, from Kindergarten through 12th Grade competed to show off their problem-solving skills on a variety of tasks from building mechanical devices to presenting their interpretation of literature.

"The event encourages creativity and problem solving," said Sue Pircio, NYS Odyssey of the Mind Acting State Director.

Winning teams at the State level will go on to the World Finals in May at Michigan State University.