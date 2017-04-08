Bearcats Baseball Rolls Over UMBC

Junior shortstop Paul Rufo hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the fifth inning and sophomore Nick Gallagher moved his ERA to 1.08 with another strong outing as Binghamton baseball (11-5, 2-1 America East) toppled visiting UMBC (8-12, 2-2 AE) 9-1 Saturday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex.



The game was BU's home opener and the first at the newly renovated turf complex, which received a dramatic fall facelift thanks to a record $2.2 million anonymous gift. The win was BU's 11th in its last 13 games.



With the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, BU put two runners on before Rufo sent a 1-0 offering over the wall in right field for his second home run of the season. The Bearcats added a five-spot in the seventh inning to complete the scoring.



Gallagher (W, 3-1), who entered the game ranked 14th in the nation in ERA, shut down the Retrievers on six hits over 7.0 innings. He allowed one run on two singles and a sacrifice fly in the fourth but recovered to strand two UMBC runners. He struck out the side in the sixth inning and wound up with five strikeouts and two walks. Senior Nicholas Liegi pitched the final two scoreless frames and struck out a pair.



Before the Bearcats took the lead on Rufo's blast, they flashed the leather in the top of the fifth with two great plays. After UMBC led off with a single, Rufo (2-for-4, 3 RBI) started a 6-4-3 double play on a slow roller. Junior second baseman Luke Tevlin (2-for-4, RBI) made the turn and senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore had a nice pickup in the dirt. Then on the next play, the Retrievers hit a slow roller that charging sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak bare-handed and threw to Skidmore for the out. In the ninth, junior outfielder CJ Krowiak made a diving catch in shallow center to add to his career highlight film.



At the plate, BU tacked on five runs in the seventh. After a double by junior DH Pat Britt, Tevlin plated him with a deep drive to the base of the wall in center. Senior left fielder Darian Herncane then hit an RBI single. With two out, junior catcher Jason Agresti (2-for-4, 3 RBI) delivered a two-run double to close out the scoring.



Krowiak, Rufo, Agresti and Tevlin had two hits apiece to lead BU's 10-hit attack.



The teams will play a twinbill on Saturday - a seven-inning game at noon followed by a nine-inning contest.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics