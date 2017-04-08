Shelter Slam: Don't Shop, Adopt

Shelter Slam hosted their annual Fundraising event Saturday, to raise money for local animal shelters. The two-stage concert has raised around $30,000 since it began back in 2010.

John Delola the Event Organizer encourages people to adopt and not shop for a new pet. He has worked with many different shelters and sees the efforts they put in.

"Make it to another shelter if you're looking for a pet. You don't necessarily need that purebred, there are plenty that need homes too," said Delola.

There were 25 different bands performing all day.