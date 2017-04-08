Flooding Couldn't Stop Run for Autism

Alive with Autism held their 8th annual Family Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, with all the proceeds going to help people with Autism.

The charity event was supposed to take place at Otsiningo Park but had to be moved last minute to a gym at the Broome-Tioga BOCES due to flooded walkways. While the park was unusable, the group made the best of the situation.

"I actually got the call yesterday at eleven-thirty in the morning that the park was flooded. I have to say the park department was fantastic," said Lori Martin, Alive with Autism President.

Through some very good luck and a very good person here at BOCES, we were able to have it here in our gym. — Lori Martin

This summer, AWA will hold a Golf-a-Thon, which is one of their biggest Fundraising events of the year.