Broome Parks Closed Due to Flooding

Two Broome County parks will remain closed throughout the weekend due to damage from flooding that occurred during the week.

Dorchester and Otsiningo Park will still be closed until at least Monday morning according to Broome County Parks.

"We have our crews and pumps working around the clock to make the park safe and enjoyable."

Water levels are beginning to recede as of Saturday afternoon, but there is still a flood warning for the Susquehanna River.