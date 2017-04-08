Your Home Public Library Celebrates its 100th Year

2017 marks the 100-year anniversary for Your Home Public Library in Johnson City. They celebrated with a luncheon Saturday, for everyone to come together and honor its history and charm.

Around 70 people were in attendance including the Mayor of Johnson City Greg Deemie, the great grandson of George Johnson, and Johnson City Historian Janet Ottman.

The library has its own set of dishes that are almost 100 years old that they used at the event.

They say ‘your home’ on them and they have been washed and scrubbed about three times. — Diane Bartlow Luncheon Chairperson

The Friends of Your Home Public Library sponsored the luncheon with the hope the community would come together and enjoy the beautiful history that the library has to offer.

In the future, the library hopes to make the building more handicap accessible. They say they have been fortunate enough to maintain the charm of the building throughout the years.

You can visit the Your Home Public Library website for more information.