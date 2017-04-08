M-E Dollars for Scholars Names "Top Spartan Chef"

Over 100 members of the community visited the new Riverdale Banquet Room, formerly Brothers 2, to taste meals prepared by local restaurants who had the hope of being named the "Legendary Top Spartan Chef."

Saturday, restaurants from around Broome County partnered with Maine-Endwell Dollars for Scholars to hold a Fundraising event to benefit M-E student groups.

Attendees were able to taste specially prepared meals (uniquely decorated by students), enter basket raffles and vote for their favorite food. Each competing eatery was also partnered with a student group and the winners received a cash prize.

Competing in the Top Spartan Chef cook-off included:

Broadway Diner

Frank's

The Gallery

Our Country Hearts

Enfield's

Kelli's Too

Moe's

Nirchis

Taking home the title of Legendary Top Spartan Chef was Frank's Italian Restaurant, partnered with the M-E Key Club.