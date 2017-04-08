Men's Lacrosse Pulls Out Victory

The Binghamton men's lacrosse team (9-1, 3-0 AE) defeated Hartford (4-6, 1-2 AE) 10-8 on Saturday at the Bearcats Sports Complex. Stephen Petrelli lead the Bearcats with three goals and Tanner Cosens recorded 11 saves.



The Bearcats extended their win streak to nine games and continue to make their mark on program history. With the victory, the Bearcats are now 3-0 in the America East Conference.



"I thought it was great to see us be able to come back from behind today." said Head Coach Kevin McKeown. " Coming back from being down at half time showed a lot about our guys and their resilience. It's a great feeling to be 3-0 in the conference, but we still have a lot of work to do."



Six different Bearcats netted goals for Binghamton in the victory. Petrelli led all scorers with three while Thomas McAndrew and Griffin Konen each added two goals and one assist.



Hartford got on the board quick in the first period, netting a goal with 12:51 remaining. Binghamton answered with four straight goals. Stephen Petrelli, and Matthew Kaser each scored once and Griffin Konen twice.



Hartford held Binghamton scoreless in the second period but scored five goals to make the halftime score 6-4.



Petrelli scored two straight goals in the third period to tie the game 6-6. Licata found the back of the net with 3:21 remaining in the period to give the Bearcats the lead.



Griffin Konen added another goal make the score 8-6 in the start of the fourth period. Hartford then scored three straight to regain the lead 9-8. Tom Moore answered by netting his first goal of the game and 30th of the season to tie the game at 9. Austin Macchi gained possession off the following face off and found Joe Grossi who scored the game winning goal at 1:56. Cosens made a huge save for the Bearcats with 50 seconds remaining to ensure the victory.



Binghamton won 13-of-23 faceoffs but Hartford held the shot advantage 34-32. Each team picked up 15 ground balls.



The Bearcats travel to UMBC next Saturday for an America East conference game at 7 p.m.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics