Details of the 2018 NYS Budget

It took more than a week past the budget deadline, but legislative lawmakers came to an agreement on Friday, April 7, for a 2018 NYS Budget.

The final details of the $153.1 billion bill were hammered out by the primarily Democrat Assembly. A spokesperson for Fred Akshar said he expects the State Senators to vote on Sunday, April 9.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was able to pass almost everything he said he would back in January including Raise the Age, Free Tuition and Ride Sharing.

"With this Budget, New York is once again showing what responsible government can achieve. The result is a Budget that advances the core progressive principles that built New York: investing in the middle class, strengthening the economy and creating an opportunity for all," said Cuomo.

Free Tuition

The new plan provides relief for students of middle-class families. NYS will cover public higher education costs for families making less than $100,000 once the Budget passes then in the fall of 2018, that number will increase to $125,000.

A new $19 million “Enhanced Tuition Award” will benefit students attending private colleges, with a maximum award of $3,000. The private college would be required to provide a match and freeze student tuition for the duration of the award.

There are 25,588 families with college-aged students in the Southern Tier, 81.2% will be eligible for free tuition, according to Cuomo.

SUNY Chairman H. Carl McCall and Chancellor Nancy Zimpher both applauded Cuomo for putting state education first.

"With investment to bring a SUNY education within reach for all New Yorkers, this year's budget is an affirmation from the State that our colleges and universities offer a top-quality higher education that prepares students for career success and is among the most affordable in the world," said McCall and Zimpher.

Education

K-12 education received $1.1 billion (4.4% increase) in an aid increase. $700 million of it will be in foundation aid.

Ride-Sharing

Ride-sharing services, such as Uber and Lyft, will be allowed to operate within 90 days of the budget going into effect. Under the old budget, ride-sharing was not allowed north of New York City.

The companies will be required to maintain minimum insurance coverage levels of $1.25 million from the point when a driver is traveling to pick up a passenger to the drop-off.

Raise the Age

This part of the Budget will go into effect in October 2018 by raising the age teens can be charged as adults for crimes from 16 to 17. Then in October 2019, the age will be set at 18 for all crimes.

The Governor called it a "legacy accomplishment."

Taxes

The "Millionaires Tax," which applies to the wealthiest people in NYS, will be extended for another two years. Cuomo said he expects to bring in an addition $3.4 billion in 2018.

The 421(a) Tax Break for real estate developers has been brought back and will go through 2022.

Unions

The new budget allows members of private and public unions to deduct their dues from State Income Tax, which is expected to save workers a total of $35 million.

Water

The $2.5 billion water bill was passed over a week ago.

Immigrants

The bill features a $10 million fund to provide legal aid to immigrants.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Speaker Carl Heastie praised the Assembly for working through a tough negotiating process.

"The Assembly Majority has consistently advocated for investments that will put New York families and communities first. Despite the many hurdles we faced during this year’s budget process, our priorities have never been clearer and we know that critical progress has been made," said Heastie.

Assemblyman Clifford Crouch (R - 122) was disappointed with the way the voting turned out.

“The lack of transparency and openness in the process again this year was extremely frustrating. I cannot support a bill that includes “Raise the Age." It is frustrating to see so many non-budgetary items in the document, which should only be the state’s fiscal plan for the year," said Crouch.

The Assemblyman for Delaware, Oneida and Otsego Counties, Brian Miller (R - 101) said the new budget does a disservice to taxpayers.

“Social policy items aimed at boosting the political profile of a select few have tainted this legislation and New Yorkers deserve better from their elected representatives," said Miller.

Minority Leader, Brian Kolb, was very vocal about his displeasure with the Budget voting process.

"The entire process has been rife with dysfunction and clearly demonstrates the system is broken. In addition to being a week late, the 2017-18 spending plan was preceded by a ridiculous Extender, unnecessary public posturing, and endless closed-door negotiations," said Kolb.

This story will be updated with more reaction and details from the 2018 FY Budget.