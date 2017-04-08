Vestal High School held their 5th annual “Running of the Bears” 5K, Saturday and this year they introduced something new. A special half mile, "Fun Run" was created for the children to participate in.

The 5K started five years ago when one of the teachers had a granddaughter who was diagnosed with Prader Willi Syndrome. All of the proceeds from the race are donated to Team Hopefull. Team Hopefull is a local organization that contributes to people with Prader Willi Syndrome, and funding for research.

We generally donate about $5,000 to $7,000 every year depending on the turn out. — Susan Darpino, Race Director

The running of the bears is organized by the students and staff of Vestal High School. Darpino said that they get anywhere between 200-300 participants every year. Students and members of the community make up those numbers. Darpino said one of their goals is to have students be involved in organizing a race, and running it too. This year 100 students ran in the 5K.