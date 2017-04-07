  • Home

State Officials Pass FY 2018 Budget

Posted: Updated:
New York State -

Governor Cuomo along with state leaders have announced an agreement on the fiscal year 2018 state budget. The Governor says the agreement continues the state’s record of fiscal responsibility, holding spending growth to 2 percent while reducing taxes, making smart investments in education, enacting comprehensive criminal justice reforms, creating good-paying jobs, and rebuilding New York’s infrastructure.