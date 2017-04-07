B-Sens Stun Crunch With Comeback

Nick Paul scored the overtime winner as the Binghamton Senators capped off a late comeback win with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Syracuse Crunch on Friday.

At 9:28 of the first period, former Crunch forward Mike Blunden found Jason Akeson who fed the puck across the slot to a wide-open Phil Varone on the side of the crease. Varone lifted the puck over a sprawling goaltender Mike McKenna for his 15th goal on the season with assists from Akeson and Blunden.

Syracuse’s Tye McGinn answered with a goal at the 16:22 mark off a pass from Tanner Richard from behind the net. McGinn lifted the puck over the shoulder of Matt O’Connor to tie the game. Dylan Blujus was credited with the secondary assist on the play. At the first intermission, the score was tied at 1-1 while the Senators led in shots on goal 8-6.

The Crunch struck again 14:57 into the second as Henri Ikonen snuck one home from left of the net to give Syracuse a 2-1 edge. McGinn and Ben Thomas assisted on Ikonen’s fifth of the season. Through two periods, Syracuse led 2-1 with both sides landing 17 shots on net.

McGinn tallied again in the third period to give the Crunch a 3-1 lead. The forward sent a wrister from the slot into the net on the power play to extend the lead 9:22 into the third period. McGinn’s ninth of the campaign came courtesy of an assist from Erik Condra.

In just nine seconds, the B-Sens tied the game and electrified the home crowd. Akeson buried his 20th of the year with 4:15 left in the game from Varone and Chris Rumble. Jack Rodewald came right down the ice after the ensuing faceoff and beat McKenna with 4:06 to go in regulation to even the score, unassisted.

After no scoring the rest of the way, the game was decided in overtime as Paul sent a wrist shot by the glove of McKenna at 1:01 of the extra time for his 15th of the season from Rumble and Max McCormick.

O’Connor stopped 27 in the win while McKenna put aside 22 in the loss.

Courtesy: Binghamton Senators