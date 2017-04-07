UHS Holds "Hearty Party" in Preparation for Sunday's Heart Walk

The Southern Tier Heart Walk is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the SUNY Broome Community College campus. On Friday night at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal UHS was holding its "hearty party" to support the efforts of the UHS team that will be taking part in the walk. The party featured live music, plenty of good food, a basket drawing and lots of kids activities. The Walk begins at 11:30 on Sunday and is one of 305 events nationwide that will take place this weekend.