BC Emerging Student Artists Honored at Ceremony

There were 82 pieces of art hung up at the 2nd Annual Broome High School Emerging Artists Competition, created by 70 students from 9 different high schools across the county.

Every student came away with an award of recognition, while six artists were named overall winners.

Top Awards

Composition

Line & Color

Originality

Use of Medium

Level of Difficulty

Best in Show

A group of judges visited the art work throughout the week and did a blind evaluation (no names, schools or titles) of everyone's work.

Chenango Valley Sophomore, Kayla Ferris, won her second Top Award is as many years and was the 2017 Best in Show winner.

"I didn't expect it at all but it was an honor," said Ferris.

Kayla admitted she is generally very quiet and uses her art to share her thoughts and feelings.

"Art is a way to express myself because I'm not really a big talker," said Ferris.

She said her winning piece was based off of Adam and Eve with the rope representing them being tied down. Kayla hopes to work in the art field in the future.

Giovanni Pesce, a Binghamton High School Junior, won Excellence for Level of Difficulty and said he constantly pushes himself for new ideas.

"I inspire myself. Whenever I can't think, I just force myself," said Pesce.

He said his grandparents owned the Windsor Woodworks Art Gallery and has been painting since as long as he can remember.

"I've had a really long line of art. My mother and father have done it and it's kind of been passed on," said Pesce.

Each student was accompanied by their art teacher, many of which had nothing but praise for the high quality of their student's work.

"It's really satisfying! That's what makes the job great - getting to see the students progress and create," said Sean Bowers, Vestal High School Art Teacher.

Event Organizer and Executive Director of the Broome County Arts Council, Laura Knochen-Davis said there has been an increase in the number of student artists over the first two years. In 2016 there were 65 student artists and 72 pieces compared to the 70 and 82 in 2017. The increase makes her feel optimistic for the future of art in the County.

"The impact that art has on the community and individuals is so tremendous that tonight is an example of the enthusiasm we have, not only with our youth but our community as a whole," said Knochen-Davis.

She joked that voting on a best six was so tough, the Council is going to have to add more Top Awards for next year's competition.