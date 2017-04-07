Broome County Officials Issue Update on Flood Warning

Broome County officials say the county is still under a Flood Warning. At 4:30 p.m. Friday, officials from the County Executive's Office and Office of Emergency Services issued an update in a press release.

The press release stated that "However, all the river gauges being monitored have crested, mostly below what was forecast, and no additional flooding is expected." It added that "Several parks and areas near the rivers" will remain closed at this time. These areas are expected to reopen after the water has receded and clean up can begin taking place, according to officials.

County officials say they will continue to monitor conditions throughout the weekend.

To keep informed, you can also visit www.ready.gov/floods and/or www.water.weather.gov.