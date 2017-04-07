Lourdes Basket Raffle Raises Money for Local Charities

The 15th Annual Lourdes Hospital Basket Raffle is expected to raise close to $26,000 to support six local charities in the Southern Tier this weekend.

Charities Supported by the Raf fle

Geller Oncology Fund Mercy House of the Southern Tier Rise (Formerly SOS Shelter) Danielle House Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier CHOW

Each basket was donated by hospital workers and each department came up with a theme for the basket.

"This event is such a big fundraiser to the community that we let our associates vote where the money will go and they choose the organizations that will benefit from the basket raffle," said Renee DePrato, Event Organizer.

Our employees really get into this. They enjoy putting these together and making these baskets spectacular and outrageous. — Renee DePrato

The five day fundraiser begins at the Oakdale Mall on Saturday and Sunday and then continues back at the Hospital on Monday through Wednesday.

DePrato said she believes they will raise half of their money this weekend.

"We really do this to give back to the community and it usually ends up being a couple thousand dollars to each charity and that for a local organization is a lot of money," said DePrato.

Visit the Lourdes website for more information on how you can participate in this weekend's raffle.