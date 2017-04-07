Emery, Stirling, Snyder set to join Broome County Hockey Hall of Fame

Since 1998 some of the area's best players, coaches, and most influential people to Binghamton's storied hockey history have been inducted into the Broome County Hockey Hall of Fame. Friday, prior to the Binghamton Senators game against the Syracuse Crunch, three more will be forever enshrined among the area's best.

Ray Emery, Steve Stirling, and Patrick Snyder will be honored in a pregame ceremony with a plaque soon to be hung on the concourse of the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Emery was a staple in net for the Binghamton and Ottawa Senators in the early-to-mid 2000s. He's the B-Sens franchise leader in games played in net (156), wins (77), shutouts (10), and goals against average (2.51 - minimum 30 games). He played 17 season of hockey between the AHL, NHL, KHL, OHL, and DEL and helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2012-13.

"It's great to be back, it's been too long, it's definitely been too long. Whenever I heard about being inducted and what an honor it was, you know it was exciting that I would get to come back, said Emery."

Stirling played parts of two seasons with the Broome Dusters from 1974-76 and is currently the assistant coach for the B-Sens. In 70 games with the Dusters he scored 25 goals and 25 assists. He joined the B-Sens staff in 2010-11 and was a vital part of the team's success that brought the first ever Calder Cup Championship to Binghamton.

"First and foremost, you're humbled," Stirling said. "Having been around the Binghamton scene for a while, coming and going in a number of different situations, if you follow it there's been a ton of awfully good coaches, awfully good players that have played in this building. So to be named, or at least talked about in that same breath as them is pretty special."

Snyder was a front office executive for the Binghamton Whalers, Binghamton Rangers, and BC Icemen. He served as Vice President of Operations for the Binghamton Rangers and took over as General Manager of the Icemen for their first four seasons. In 1998 he started the Broome County Hockey Hall of Fame. He was named United Hockey League Executive of the Year after bringing the Icemen to town following the Rangers departure. Snyder's career now comes full circle, being inducted into the Hall of Fame that he created.

"It's a little awkward actually to have started something and be inducted," Snyder said. "But it's nice to be recognized and I really appreciate it."