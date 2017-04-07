Fans should be excited to see Nido behind the plate

Binghamton baseball fans have had the pleasure of seeing top prospect after top prospect come through town on their way to the big leagues, and in recent years that shuttle from Henry St. in Binghamton to Roosevelt Ave. in Queens has been running almost nonstop. The latest top prospect to call NYSEG Stadium home is Tomas Nido.

Nido is the 18th ranked prospect in the Mets system and led the Florida State League in hitting last year (.320, adjusted to .313). With St. Lucie he was a Mid-Season and Postseason All-Star, led the team in average, doubles (23), slugging percentage (.459), and was 2nd in the league in caught stealing percentage (42%). He was then added to the Mets 40-man roster in November and is the only player on the Rumble Ponies Opening Day roster on the 40-man.

Baseball insiders often say that the jump to Double-A is the hardest a player makes and if he can succeed there, he can succeed in the major leagues and Nido is confident he's up to the challenge.

"I trust my abilities and the work I put in in the offseason as long with the season as well. I'm ready for the jump and I'm excited for it," Nido said.

"That's a guy that will never stop working on things he needs to achieve his final goal. I think everyone should be really excited just to see this guy play. This guy is an everyday type of catcher with great catching abilities. The hitting came into play last year. To lead the league in hitting in the Florida State League in hitting as a catcher, that tells you a lot," said Manager Luis Rojas, referencing the daily grind of a catcher and the harsh Florida heat in the summer. "I think that's a tough task for a catcher to do in that league. That tells you the type of player he is. His leadership in the clubhouse helps us so much too. Everyone should be really excited that Tomas Nido is in town playing for the Rumble Ponies."

Nido and the Rumble Ponies kick off their 2017 season on the road in New Hampshire on Friday at 6:35.