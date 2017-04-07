Life of Town of Maine Judge Donald Magill Remembered

The Town of Maine is remembering the life of its justice who served for three decades.



Town officials told Fox 40 Judge Donald "Dutch" Magill, who was also a Vietnam veteran and member of the Shriners, died on Thursday at age 72, due to a heart condition. Officials say he was first appointed to the Town of Maine Court in March 1987.

Those who knew him say he made a strong impact -- not just in the courtroom, but also in the community.

"He was involved in parades, organizations. If there was something public going on, Judge Magill was there," said Bob Bullock, Town of Maine Deputy Supervisor.

6th Judicial District Executive Gregory Gates says Magill was also the President of the New York State Magistrates' Association in 2004. Other accomplishments included his law writings known as "Magill's Manuals."