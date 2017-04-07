Broome County Receives $15K Towards New Opioid Prevention Pilot Project

The Care Compass Network has given Broome County's Opioid Abuse Council $15,000 to help in the fight against the county's opioid crisis.

The money will be used towards an Opioid Prevention Pilot Project. The project will focus on linking community members battling addiction, and their families, with resources to help them. It will also aim to keep others away from drugs.

"This will focus on connecting people and their families in the rural areas in Broome County who are suffering from substance abuse disorders with organizations and services. We are responding to our rural community leaders who have asked for help," said Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive.

Officials are recruiting AmeriCorps members to work with agencies including the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, UHS, Lourdes, and the Southern Tier Aids Program (STAP).

The participating AmeriCorps members will provide direct (non-clinical) services through outreach, such as linking people to prevention education and guiding individuals to treatment. The project will especially target those in rural areas who don't have easy access to information or resources.

"I think this project will be very helpful in that one-on-one kind of connection that people need in order to help navigate the system, learn what is available, and hopefully get the help for their loved ones that they need," said Jack Salo, Executive Director of Rural Health Network of South Central New York.

The pilot program begins in May 2017 and goes through November 2017. County officials say it will be used to design a potential longer-term AmeriCorps project in Broome County and surrounding counties.

For more information on how to get involved as an AmeriCorps member, click here.