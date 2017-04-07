FLY LOCAL: Area Businesses Asked To Save Binghamton Airport

An evolving airline industry has turned a once three carrier airport into just one. The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce held a forum Friday to discuss plans for reviving the struggling Binghamton airport.

"Sometimes we throw up our hands and say what's going on with the airport," says Jennifer Conway, President of the Chamber of Commerce, "Well we realize we have a way to save this airport."

At the center of this new initiative are local businesses, who on Friday were asked to keep their travel dollars in the community.

"Rather than choosing another airport to make a commitment to support the Binghamton airport, which will create that growth," says Aviation Commissioner Dave Hickling.

The Chamber is appealing to its 800-some members to direct business travel out of Binghamton.

"Committing to maybe buying 50% of your tickets from BGM or maybe doing a cost analysis and if it's within $100 of a ticket in surrounding areas that you make the commitment to book BGM," says Conway.

Hickling says the business flier has different needs and expectations than someone traveling for pleasure.

"The business traveler...their time is more important. They are looking to get out quicker and get back in," says Hickling.

But with only two daily outbound flights, is this plan practical for the average person flying for work?

"We just need to step up our game and show the demand here and then they'll take that equipment and put it here," says Hickling.

In the meantime, the airport is trying to bring in new carriers.

"We keep communicating with the airlines, saying 'hey, look, we have the demand,'" says Hickling.

Hickling is still in talks with Delta to add a third flight to their Binghamton schedule.