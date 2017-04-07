Local Woman Honored For Work With Crime Victims

A local woman is honored for her service to crime victims in our community. Carole Cassidy is the recipient of this year's Lighthouse Award from the Crime Victims Assistance Center.

Cassidy served Broome County as a probation officer, a prosecutor, and as the interim Executive Director of RISE, which assists victims of domestic violence.

Cassidy says it's rewarding to know she's been able to help people when they need it the most.

"To know that you've made a difference. That you were there to help someone in their time of need and you could bring something positive and hope and just be there for them," says Cassidy.

Cassidy's commitment continues even after her recent retirement. She is now an adjunct instructor in SUNY Broome's Criminal Justice program. She also works with families of those who suffer from addiction to offer support and assistance.