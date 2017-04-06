Southern Tier Braces for Possible Moderate Flooding in Certain Areas

The southern tier is bracing for possible moderate flooding with the rain consistently falling since Thursday afternoon. Officials closed off the north end of Otsiningo Park Thursday night and over at Midvale Road and Forest Lane by Binghamton University some minor flooding was taking place. In the area of Gaylord and Court Streets in Binghamton there were some problems with drainage. The National Weather Service said we are receiving more rain than previously predicted so moderate flooding can be expected at the Conklin and Vestal river gauges. They're advising residents to monitor the river situation closely and to keep up with media updates.