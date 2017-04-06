Rojas appreciates opportunity to fill Lopez's shoes

Managing the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be no easy task for Luis Rojas, replacing Pedro Lopez who managed the Binghamton Mets for five years, racked up the most managerial wins in franchise history, made the playoffs for a franchise-best three straight years, and most importantly winning an Eastern League Title in 2014. Lopez was inducted into the Binghamton Baseball Shrine in 2015.

Rojas makes his Double-A managerial debut in 2017, earning a promotion from Class-A St. Lucie as Lopez was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas following the departure of Wally Backman. Rojas has had success in his own right, leading Low-A Savannah to back-to-back playoff berths in 2013 and 2014, winning the South Atlantic League Championship in 2013, and managing the St. Lucie Mets to the playoffs in 2016.

Even so, it's big shoes to fill to replace Lopez. It helps though, when, as Rojas says, Lopez is his closest friend in the organization.

"For me, it's a privilege to follow his footsteps and sit in the same office that he was for the last years," Rojas said. "Obviously I'm proud of everything he's done. I asked him a bunch of questions in Spring Training and in the offseason when I was named as the manager for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. It's just a privilege. I'm proud of myself for following in his footsteps and just being here after him."

The Rumble Ponies open the 2017 season in New Hampshire on Friday after being rained out on Thursday.