Bearcats excited about ranking, but focused on Saturday

Kevin McKeown, BU men's lacrosse head coach, was a player on the team the last time the Bearcats were ranked in a national poll in 2006. BU ranks #20 in the media poll this week after starting the season 8-1 and currently on a seven game win streak. Adding to that, senior Tom Moore was added to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List on Thursday.

While the Bearcats are thrilled with getting recognized for their success, the focus remains on their gameplan on the field, which now is beating Hartford on Saturday.

"It's pretty cool. It's been a great run so far," said Garrett Waldron, senior defense. "We still have a lot of work to do. But it's pretty cool to see the recognition getting out there."

"It's been a fun year so far. It's a great testament to the hard work that our team has put in over the first seven months of the year here," McKeown said.. "But it's not something we've focused on too much this week. We're trying to stay focused on our task at hand and practice every day, and focus on really being in the moment, and prepare for Hartford this week."

BU hosts Hartford Saturday at 1:00.